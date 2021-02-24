The city of Tehachapi's podcast called TehachaPod broke into the top 100 Apple government podcasts for the second time on Feb. 17 with a show featuring the Tehachapi Unified School District superintendent.
That podcast climbed to No. 45, according to a city news release, and saw more than 650 downloads overnight as people heard about the challenges of returning children to classrooms.
“The stay in that position lasted a very short time, but we can say we cracked the top 50. We enjoy having conversations with people to bring information to our community,” Key Budge, the city's community engagement specialist, said in the news release.
The free podcast, which can be found at LiveUpTehachapi.com, features City Manager Greg Garrett, Economic Development Coordinator Corey Costelloe and Budge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.