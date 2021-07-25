On the latest episode of TehachaPod, show hosts talk with Jay Schlosser, the Development Services director who stopped by and we have a conversation about the new business and residential developments coming to Tehachapi in the coming months.
Jay talks in detail about two new eateries coming to Tehachapi Boulevard and Tucker Road across from Starbucks. One is Roundtable Pizza and the other (named in the podcast) will be built on the vacant pad you see as you exit Starbucks drive thru. Also, Valley Strong Credit Union will be opening very soon in that same center.
New construction for businesses including another Starbucks will be taking place in the Capital Hills area north of Highway 58 near the post office. The Marriott Towne Suites is planning on opening by the end of 2021. There will also be a couple of businesses that will be going through remodels, and we talk about businesses relocating from the Antelope Valley that will be calling Tehachapi home for their operations.
We ask Jay to talk about proposed new housing developments in the city of Tehachapi and where they are in the process. Jay talks about growth and how strict guidelines for any new development are in place for responsible development and he explains why certain businesses are seeking Tehachapi as a place to call home.
Listen to the entire conversation: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5o9z1tR6w0yVybjxHnhThb?si=a8ud0RRYTqGvtaH8hsPMeA&dl_branch=1&fbclid=IwAR2dvJavATjRiPV2VjQyT7R8a9NdJCxC8UIf2EzFV0dIyVNL7QhBXyWWz8&nd=1 or on one of our other platforms.
TehachaPod is the city of Tehachapi’s voice for the community, having conversations with experts in various fields. TehachaPod is hosted by Community Engagement Specialist Key Budge, Economic Development Coordinator Corey Costelloe and City Manager Greg Garrett.
TehachaPod can be found on most podcasting platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Play,
Amazon, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio and many others. You can send your show ideas to
