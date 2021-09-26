TehachaPod records its 100th episode over two seasons. In Season 2, Episode 100, Key Budge, Corey Costelloe and Greg Garrett talk about the different topics, guests and how the show has grown.
TehachaPod has talked about public safety power shutoffs, emergency preparation, capital projects in the city, featured General Matthew Higher from Edwards Air Force Base, and paid tribute to our veterans and active-duty military. In this episode we also talk about maintaining our infrastructure in Tehachapi and things that are taking place currently.
Listen at https://tehachapod.libsyn.com/
On Season 2, Episode 101, Tehachapi Civil Air Patrol Squadron 46 Commander Lt. Ruben Del Portillo and Travis Dalton come into the studio to talk about the youth program based at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
They explain what they do and how the cadets ages 12-18 (both male and female) learn about STEM-related topics that obviously include aviation. Most recently the Kern County Fire Department stopped by with a helicopter for them to check out. The Civil Air Patrol also provides volunteer opportunities for the cadets as they look to help the community and partner with other Tehachapi organizations. It's an interesting conversation and one both parents and potential cadets may want to check out.
TehachaPod is available on all podcasting platforms free of charge and is the official podcast for the city of Tehachapi. TehachaPod features Greg Garrett (city manager), Corey Costelloe (economic development coordinator) and Key Budge (community engagement specialist) as the hosts. Find a link on our website LiveUpTehachapi.com. Direct any questions, comments or show ideas to Media@TehachapiCityHall.com.
