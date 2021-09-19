On Season 2, Episode 98 of TehachaPod, we meet and get to know Edward Martin, the new director of day-to-day operations of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley. He talks about his journey through the health care profession and how it took him to Africa and Haiti among other destinations before coming to Tehachapi.
Martin brings a wealth of knowledge to running small and rural hospitals to his new post. He also decided to call Tehachapi home and is quickly getting to know the community. One of the goals he mentioned was to listen to what the community wants and needs and to help in delivering the highest quality medical care possible for Tehachapi.
Listen at https://tehachapod.libsyn.com/
For Season 2, Episode 99, Peter Cutler, owner of Fiddlers Crossing in downtown Tehachapi, comes into the studio to talk about an upcoming outdoor concert featuring Dave Stamey. Cutler talks to us about how he met Stamey and how Stamey has made Tehachapi a stop on his tour over the past decade. Stamey will be preforming on Sept. 25 with two shows.
Cutler was able to get TehachaPod permission to sample some of his music on this episode. We also chat with Cutler about his long-time radio show Folkscene and how Fiddlers Crossing came to be. More information on purchasing tickets can be found at FiddlersCrossing.com, and DaveStamey.com.
TehachaPod is available on all podcasting platforms free of charge and is the official podcast for the city of Tehachapi. TehachaPod features Greg Garrett (city manager), Corey Costelloe (economic development coordinator) and Key Budge (community engagement specialist) as the hosts. Find a link at LiveUpTehachapi.com. Direct any questions, comments or show ideas to Media@TehachapiCityHall.com.
