The city of Tehachapi’s TehachaPod podcast has debuted season three with three new episodes.
In “2022 is off and running in Tehachapi,” Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett, Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe, and Community Engagement Specialist Key Budge talk about how quickly things are moving in the early weeks of the new year.
Topics covered include recently released crime statistics from the city showing a reduction in Part 1 crimes tracked by the Federal Bureau of Investigation during 2021.
Other topics include some capital projects nearing completion — including a nearly $1 million mostly grant-funded tree-planting project — and a community feedback survey asking about the citizen priorities.
Other new episodes cover Safe Surrender Baby Awareness Month and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District.
February was proclaimed to be Safe Surrender Baby Awareness Month in the City of Tehachapi and the County of Kern. In this episode, Jana Slagle from the Kern County Department of Health and Human Services explained why it's important to have this discussion and how successful the program has been since its inception. The episode also includes an update from the most recent Tehachapi City Council meeting held Feb. 7.
In another episode, Corey Torres, general manager of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, stops by the TehachaPod studio to talk about the activities and programs slated for 2022. The Brite Lake Fishing Derby is set to return after being postponed the last two years, youth sports are in full swing with signups for the upcoming seasons available also. Torres talks about what to look forward to and how to sign up.
Links to the podcast are available on the city’s website, www.LiveUpTehachapi.com.
— Claudia Elliott
