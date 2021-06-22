The city of Tehachapi launched its podcast TehachaPod in March 2020 hoping to reach our commuting community. After learning 65 percent of the working Tehachapi population was commuting to either Bakersfield or the Antelope Valley, a decision was made to explore podcasting. Podcasts have quickly become the new form of customized radio for this generation.
TehachaPod launched its first episode with a Public Safety Power Shutoff show that originated from a town hall meeting with Sen. Shannon Grove and representatives from Southern California Edison.
Then the pandemic was in our lives and the city of Tehachapi utilized TehachaPod to become an information source for the community wanting an expanded look at how their local government was working to help ease the stress behind COVID-19 early on.
“The podcast lets us talk directly to the public uninterrupted to share new information as it becomes available, they hear from the information from the people involved in 30 minutes or less,” said Greg Garrett, Tehachapi city manager and TehachaPod co-host.
TehachaPod has recorded 80 shows since that first episode. The podcast audience grows with the release of each new show, totaling more than 13,000 downloads. Each episode takes on its own personality based on the topics and guests. We have covered city council meeting, construction projects, our local school district and distance learning, also challenges faced by business owners, community events and organizations, and talked to our elected officials from the federal state and local levels of government. The Zoom or virtual world became an integral way for TehachaPod to talk with the experts from various organizations and record those conversations for the public.
TehachaPod is simply a conversation about Tehachapi involving the things that are impacting or happening in Tehachapi. Input from the community on show ideas, potential topics, guests are encouraged and can be sent to Media@TehachapiCityHall.com.
TehachaPod has also received two podcasting awards for Distinguished Government Podcast and Special Episode for the July 4 Celebration of Freedom show featuring Edwards Air Force Base Cmdr. Gen. Matthew Higher. The podcast has also broken through the Apple Podcast Charts and landed as high as #45 earlier this year.
TehachaPod is available on all podcasting platforms free of charge and is the official podcast for the City of Tehachapi. TehachaPod features Key Budge (community engagement specialist), Corey Costelloe (economic development coordinator) and Greg Garrett (city manager) as the hosts. Both Budge and Costelloe have extensive radio broadcasting experience. Find a link on our website www.LiveUpTehachapi.com.
