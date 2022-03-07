Two new TehachaPod podcasts are available for listening.
Season 3, Episode 6 features Denise Montes and Andrew Norton covers grants and how they work, from the application stage to project competition. The podcast covers how grant money isn't awarded until a project is completed, and the rules and audits surrounding projects done with grants, according to a city news release.
Season 3, Episode 5 features Andi Hicks from Tehachapi Community Theatre sharing opportunities for the community to participate in the upcoming play season. TCT could use help behind the scenes, not just on stage. Hicks also talks about planned shows, auditions and getting tickets for performances held at the BeeKay Theatre on Green Street.
TehachaPod is a free podcast available on most podcasting platforms. go to https://tehachapod.libsyn.com/
