TehachaPod, the official podcast for the city of Tehachapi, was advised by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts on Nov. 1, that its episode “Grid Hardening by SCE in Tehachapi and PSPS” will receive a silver award for a Special Episode by a Government Podcast.
The acknowledgement is the third award received for TehachaPod in the past two years and the second of 2021. This episode featured SCE Expedited Grid Hardening Director Terry Ohanian and Government Relations Manager Cal Rossi talking to the TehachaPod team about what Southern California Edison has done to improve the infrastructure in the greater Tehachapi area and potentially reduce the need for PSPS events (Public Safety Power Shutoffs). Questions from the Tehachapi community were fielded in advance and given to SCE to answer during the show. This episode was released on July 15, 2021 and can be listened to on the following link.
“This latest award is a great testament to the advocacy that the City of Tehachapi and TehachaPod has had with Southern California Edison to help better manage their PSPS events. We appreciate SCE listening to our concerns that beneftted not only the city but led to expedited grid-hardening projects in the entire Tehachapi area. It is an honor to continue to be a part of a great podcast and see results in topics we discuss,” said Corey Costelloe TehachaPod co-host.
TehachaPod is available on all podcasting platforms free of charge and is the official podcast for the Ccty of Tehachapi.
