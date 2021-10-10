The city of Tehachapi's podcast, TehachaPod, has been honored by the 16th Annual w3 Awards as a Silver Award recipient, the city learned Oct. 5.
TehachaPod was recognized in the category of General Series – Public Service & Activism for the episode "Where does Tehachapi’s water come from?" This episode was published March 26; listen to it at https://tehachapod.libsyn.com/where-does-tehachapis-water-come-from.
“It is an honor to be recognized for communicating with our community, sharing information and utilizing technology in ways government agencies aren’t known to do. TehachaPod is a communication tool to reach as many people as possible in Tehachapi,” community engagement specialist and TehachaPod co-host Key Budge said in a news release.
TehachaPod, also co-hosted by City Manager Greg Garrett and Economic Development Coordinator Corey Costelloe, is in its second season and has released more than free 100 episodes on local issues.
