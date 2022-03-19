Three more episodes were recently added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement specialist for the city of Tehachapi.
Topics covered in the latest episodes were:
• Bob “the Wine Guy” Souza, sharing his memories on how the Tehachapi wine industry got its start. He and his wife Patty had the idea to plant grapes in 2001 and five years later they were bottling award-winning wines. In the season three, episode nine, podcast Souza tells a few stories about challenges they faced, the constant “no you can’t do that” and how they succeeded and laid the groundwork for six more Tehachapi wineries.
• Discover Tehachapi Wine Tours owner Chris Scotti provided a guided tour of the new business in the season three, episode eight, podcast. He and his wife, Clare Scotti, have created a wine experience for both locals and visitors to Tehachapi’s wineries. They have experience in the travel journalism industry and used their passion and energy to create Discover Tehachapi.
• Season three, episode seven, was all about the city’s streets and how they are maintained by the Public Works Department. Don Marsh, public works director, explained how his department has examined all city roads and has put together an extensive plan for maintenance, rehabilitation, and replacement work in the coming years.
Links to the podcast are available on the city’s website, www.LiveUpTehachapi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.