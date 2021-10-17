In the two most recent episodes of TehachaPod, Dan Bronson visits the studio to talk about some of his experiences in the movie industry. Bronson, who lives in Tehachapi, talks about the two books he has written, most recently a mystery novel, “Someone to Watch Over Me,” and many screenplays. He will be speaking at a Bear Valley Cultural Arts Association event later this month, where he will share a few more celebrity stories from his work in Hollywood.
On episode 103 the TehachaPod crew provide updates on projects and events around Tehachapi. Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District has several programs and events in the works. The “Holiday Decorating Contest” is back and is growing in the unincorporated areas this year. We have updates on road projects and a few more areas where dirt is being moved for new businesses. You can listen and subscribe free to TehachaPod including the links below.
TehachaPod is available on all podcasting platforms free of charge and is the official podcast for the city of Tehachapi. TehachaPod features City Manager Greg Garrett, Economic Development Coordinator Corey Costelloe and Community Engagement Specialist Key Budge as the hosts. Find a link on our website LiveUpTehachapi.com. Direct any questions, comments or show ideas to Media@TehachapiCityHall.com.
