The TehachaPod podcast from the city of Tehachapi has been having conversations with interesting people involved in our community in many ways.
In the latest episode, “Adoption, Foster Care, and all things Human Services,” we talked to Jana Slagle from the Kern County Department of Human Services. Slagle tells the hosts (Greg Garrett, Corey Costelloe and Key Budge) about how the Department of Human Services hosts so many programs for the community that we cannot even get to all of them in our 30-minute conversation.
The conversation kicked off talking about Purple Ribbon Month and “Kaitlyn’s Law,” which came into law in 2001 after the 6-month-old baby died after bein gleft inside a locked car with the windows closed. Purple Ribbon Month highlights awareness to not leaving children unattended inside a car.
Slagle covered foster parenting and how the families in Tehachapi are among the leading communities in the county of Kern that provide homes, love and care for children in need.
“Tehachapi is known for having wonderful adoptive families and in the last five years, 87 children have been adopted by families living in Tehachapi,” said Slagle.
She talked about the process to become an adoption-eligible family and KCDHS can help anyone interested.
The conversation on TehachaPod also talked about the human trafficking problems in Kern County and programs KCDHS are involved with to help those victimized.
We also had an enlightening conversation regarding the Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Program for women in crisis. We talk about how many newborn lives have been saved in Kern County and how the law in California works.
We talk about the child abuse and domestic violence hotlines and many other programs available through the Kern County Department of Human Services. KCDHS can help people find jobs, help with job interview techniques and completing a resume.
Listen to the entire conversation with Jana Slagle at https://tehachapod.libsyn.com/adoption-foster-care-and-all-things-human-services or on one of our other platforms.
TehachaPod is the city of Tehachapi’s voice for the community, having conversations with experts in various fields. TehachaPod can be found on most podcasting platforms including ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, Amazon, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio and many others. You can send your show ideas to Media@TehachapiCityHall.com.
