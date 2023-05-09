Planning Commission - Tesla.jpg

Plans for a Tesla Supercharger fueling station were approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission on May 9.

 Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

The first action toward an eventual Tesla Supercharger fueling station for Tehachapi was made by the Tehachapi Planning Commission Monday night.

Voting 4-0, with Commissioner Daryl Christensen absent, the commission approved the architectural design and site plan for a 40-stall facility to be built on .74 acres on Monolith Street.

