A residential subdivision on 57 acres at the northeast corner of Tucker and Highline roads in the city of Tehachapi moved another step closer to construction on Jan. 10.
Approval by the Tehachapi Planning Commission of a Precise Development Plan for approval of Phases I and II of the Planned Development means construction must start within a year, according to Jay Schlosser, development services director.
Alex Emdadi, chief executive officer for Comprehend & Copy Nature, LLC, the development company, said he expects to have a better idea of a construction start time next month.
All five members of the commission were present and the approval was unanimous. Commissioners expressed appreciation to Emdadi for working with staff to resolve issues over the architecture. In December the developer asked for greater discretion with the architecture. The commission directed staff to hold to city standards and the approval Jan. 10 will not allow homes of the same floor plan and color to be built next to each other, or across the street from each other, unless the homes incorporate different exterior design elements.
The City Council approved the master-planned community on Dec. 7, 2020, along with a mitigated negative declaration of environmental impact. The approval was subject to a number of conditions including the requirement that the developer convey all underlying water rights equal to 1/3 acre-foot of water per dwelling unit or pay an equivalent in-lieu fee.
The development will also be required to have a homeowner association. Property owners will pay the HOA to maintain common landscaping areas and a clubhouse with recreational facilities including tennis courts. A water feature in the subdivision entry design has been eliminated.
Phases I and II include the development of 51 residential units, entry monuments off Tucker Road and clubhouse and community amenities. The average residential lot size for these phases is 6,971 square feet with an average house size of 2,800 square feet. Eventually, the development will also have an entry off Highline Road.
When the master plan was originally proposed it was anticipated that construction of homes would be over a nine-year period beginning as early as September 2020 with completion by Sept. 30, 2030.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
