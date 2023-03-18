In ordinary times, getting a basketball team from Tehachapi to Fresno would be a slam dunk.
But with a blizzard warning the last week of February, the great news that Tehachapi High School’s varsity girls basketball team was headed to a championship game at Selland Arena was tempered by concern about weather and roads.
Members of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District had a chance to hear a story with a happy ending on March 14 when the Lady Warriors showed up with potted plants for school administrators and thanks for the support the district provided to enable them to make the game.
Athletic Director Ryan Grimes told the school board that district staff pulled together to find ways to allow the team to be housed in Fresno over the weekend of the game and get there safely.
He said that the district had little time to plan but "a few people came together and they really helped us out."
He thanked Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, Hojat Entezari, chief administrator of business services, and THS Principal Cristina Libatique for all that they did to facilitate the team’s travel to the game.
Team members — who were headed to a sports banquet later that evening — lined up at the front of the boardroom as Grimes spoke. The superintendent noted that Grimes and his wife volunteered to chaperone the student athletes, making the extended outing possible.
She also noted that Transportation Superintendent Denise Berry was integral to the success of the endeavor.
“Our transportation department really just pulled out all of the stops,” Larson-Everson said. “And I know that we had special support from CHP.”
Head Coach Scott Sheen also addressed the board.
“We really want to say thank you,” he said. “These girls definitely deserved it. You know, they went 26 and three this year — it’s the most wins Tehachapi High School’s ever had. And it just made for a very memorable experience… to be able to go and play that arena and in front of fans, that was fantastic.”
A team captain, Trista Diefenderfer, also spoke.
She wasn’t able to play in the game due to an injury, but said it was a huge pleasure to be able to be with the team and watch them play.
“It was so sweet of you guys to think of us and push for (the trip). It was a privilege to be able to go… It really means so much to us.”
The Lady Warriors ended their season with the most wins in one season in school history (26), a South Yosemite Mountain League championship, a CIF Central Section Division II finals appearance and a CIF State playoff appearance.
Playing on the team, in addition to Diefenderfer, were Jamie Neaderbaomer, Riley Walden, Koree Rodden, Carly Hayes, Addison Grenz, Annie Loken, Kennedy Perkins, Michelle Orellana, Camille Foster, Laura LaMonte and Emily Valdez. Coaches were Sheen and Maura Smith.
Larson-Everson also thanked Tom and Vicky Shea for their photography of THS athletics.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
