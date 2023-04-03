calcitymurdertrial1

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements to the jury Tuesday morning. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Attention has been riveted to a Kern County courtroom since Tuesday’s start of what’s expected to be months of proceedings in probably the most closely watched murder trial all year.

It’s a disturbing case that revolves around two toddlers who disappeared in late 2020 under baffling circumstances. In a rare show of interest that nearly filled the courtroom’s audience seating, local attorneys piled into court to watch opening statements aside numerous family members and others following the trial.