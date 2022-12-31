Welcome to 2023! Last week we looked at the news and events of the first half of 2022. This week we’ll share highlights of the second half of the year in and around Tehachapi.
The last six months of the year were busy with elections and also with celebrations and events that brought the community together.
July
• Tehachapi Community Congregational Church bid a fond farewell to retiring Pastor Donella Silveira.
• The Tehachapi Blood Drive with Houchin Community Blood Bank moved to a new location at Mountain Vineyard Church. (In September the drive had its largest turnout in three years with 90 people registered to donate blood.)
• A new organization, Fixin’ Feral Felines, was founded to address the feral cat problem in and around Tehachapi. Volunteers trapped dozens of cats and kittens during the year. Cats are neutered, provided with veterinary care and returned to where they were captured. Volunteers foster kittens until they can be neutered and placed in homes.
• Tehachapi Unified School District met a deadline to submit maps for seven new trustee areas. But the school board’s plan to reduce the board size to five without a public vote was not approved by the Kern County Committee on School District Organization.
• Filing for the Nov. 8 election opened on July 18.
• The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District adopted a $64 million budget for the 2022-23 school year.
• Independence Day was celebrated in Bear Valley Springs with three days of fun including the traditional hot air balloons. And in the city of Tehachapi, the All-American 4th of July Festival kicked off with the annual 5K Run and Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast. A sell-out crowd filled the Tehachapi Event Center for a bullring event sponsored by Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association — and a great day was topped off by the city of Tehachapi’s fireworks show.
• The Tehachapi Planning Commission approved the architectural design and site plan for a 96-unit condominium project known as Pinon Townhome Estates.
• The Bear Valley Community Services District Board of Directors took action to put parcel tax increase proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot to fund the gate and police services. (The tax measures fell short of the two-thirds vote required in November and did not pass).
• Youngsters from the 12U Tehachapi Seminoles baseball team traveled to Cooperstown, New York, to play in the prestigious All Star Village Baseball Tournament.
• The Tehachapi City Council voted to put a sales tax increase on the November ballot (and it passed with 58.33 percent of the vote). The additional 1 percent tax will go directly to the city beginning in April 2023. A similar measure put on the ballot by the Kern County Board of Supervisors for unincorporated Kern County also passed (with 50.96 percent of the vote).
• The 70th anniversary of the July 21, 1952, Tehachapi earthquake was commemorated. Observances included a premiere showing of a short film produced for the Tehachapi Heritage League by Them Mills of Trispect Films.
• A total of 39 artists were represented in the Tehachapi Arts Commission’s second annual show and sale. The event kicked off with a sold-out VIP reception.
• The city of Tehachapi honored Michael Christian, who retired from the police department, and welcomed two new police sergeants — Justin Rupert and James Clark.
August
• A model home was under construction at K. Hovnanian’s “Tehachapi Hills” project near Warrior Park. (By late November, not only was the model complete but six homes had been sold and another six were under construction.)
• Civic leaders attended several meetings to learn about what becoming a “blue zone” might mean for Tehachapi. Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley spearheaded the presentations related to concepts about communities where people live longer and happier lives.
• More than 400 people attended the Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion on the first Sunday in August. The event is sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District and has been held almost every year since 1959.
• The Tehachapi Planning Commission approved a “mixed use” project for the corner of Hayes Street and East Tehachapi Boulevard.
• Huge crowds were in town on the third weekend in August for the 59th annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival and other events including the Thunder on the Mountain Car, Truck and Motorcycle show and the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association’s PRCA Rodeo. The city reported later that the event attracted about 11,800 visitors.
• Six inmates were injured and taken to hospitals after a riot broke out on a yard at the California Correctional Institution. No staff members were hurt.
• Tehachapi’s former Kmart building went on the market for $3.8 million, nearly three years after the store closed in 2019.
• School started with new principals at two local schools. Taylor Marquesen was the new principal at Cummings Valley Elementary and Clair Rhea was the new principal at Tompkins Elementary School.
• Cheers to Charity celebrated its eighth year raising funds for Tehachapi’s nonprofits. The charity raised more than $55,000 this year.
• Three incumbents on the Tehachapi City Council were the only people to file for election by the deadline, so will serve new four-year terms. Reelected were Joan Pogon-Cord, Phil Smith and Susan Wiggins.
September
• The Bear Valley Community Services District Board of Directors accepted a $1.2 million grant from Cal Fire to remove dead trees to reduce wildfire risk.
• A line of 5150 Dieselz Club members with U.S. flags waving drove to the Tehachapi Dennison Road overcrossing on Sept. 11 to line both sides of the overcrossing with flags in memory of 9/11. Also on Sept. 11 local Boy Scouts respectfully retired old and tattered flags.
• CalPortland and Martin Marietta announced they had made a deal for CalPortland to buy the former Monolith cement plant at Tehachapi. Martin Marietta became the fifth owner of the plant in 2021 when it bought it from Lehigh Hanson Inc. The deal is expected to close early this year.
• Caltrans began work on a $1.26 project to improve a portion of Highway 202 between Old Town Road and Cummings Valley. The project is still underway.
October
• Property near Keene owned by The Nature Conservancy was rezoned and added to an agriculture preserve. The Frank and Joan Randall Preserve had grown to cover more than 81,890 acres with acquisition of additional ranches.
• Jocelyn Martinez and Evan Broaddus were named the 2022 Homecoming Queen and King at Tehachapi High School.
• TownePlace Suites, Tehachapi's first fully extended-stay suite hotel, opened in the Capital Hills area near Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital.
• The city of Tehachapi welcomed three new police officers — Adriana Aguilar, Richard Flores and Angel Gomez, bringing the police department to nearly full staffing.
• Third graders enjoyed the outdoors at a two-day science camp held at Tehachapi Mountain Park.
• Marianna Gutierrez was appointed to the position of city treasurer by the Tehachapi City Council. She succeeded Stacy Curry who resigned in August.
• Brenda Gonzalez, formerly known as Brenda Cavazos, was promoted to the position of recreation manager for Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District. She replaced Ashley Kremlin who left the district in August.
• Winegrowers in the Tehachapi Mountains American Viticultural Area harvested their grapes during August.
• The Tehachapi Planning Commission, at its meeting Oct. 10, gave Sage Ranch a three-month extension to submit a precise development plan for the proposed residential subdivision. The developer submitted the plan on Nov. 17 but it has not yet been presented to the commission for approval.
• Swimming fans learned that Tehachapi's only indoor public swimming pool, the Dye Natatorium, operated at a deficit last year and has only four or five years of life remaining.
• The Tehachapi Apple Festival attracted crowds to downtown Tehachapi while the Chamber of Commerce sponsored carnival entertained youngsters in mid-October.
November
• The long-awaited Mountain Bowling and Fun Center opened in Old Town. In addition to providing a new home for the popular P-Dubs Brew Pub, the center offers a 16-lane bowling alley, state-of-the-art arcade center and more.
• Tehachapi resident Corey Costelloe was among more than 50,000 runners to complete the New York City marathon on Nov. 6.
• Veterans from all branches of the military were honored at Tehachapi High School during an assembly attended by about 900 students on Nov. 10. Nearly four dozen veterans were introduced. On Veterans Day Philip Marx Central Park was filled with activity as part of the traditional Veterans Day ceremony and other activities sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.
• Classified school employees and Tehachapi Unified School District settled contract negotiations in November, although the Tehachapi Association of Teachers ended the year without a new contract. Classified employees received a 4 percent raise retroactive to July 1 plus one-time payments ranging from $500 to $1,600.
• Voters approved a new lease between Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District and Adventist Health that is to result in construction of a new outpatient pavilion on the grounds of the local hospital at no cost to taxpayers.
• Caroline Wasliewski, chief executive officer of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District since 2018, left her position on Nov. 25. The district is in the process of hiring a successor.
• A third Starbucks opened in Tehachapi in mid-November (and a new Chipotle Mexican Grill opened on Dec. 29).
• The Tehachapi Police Foundation sponsored Trunk or Treat in downtown Tehachapi, just one of the venues where Halloween fun was available this year. In addition to a haunted house, events were held at Jacobsen Middle School, the Tehachapi Branch of the Kern County Library, Cerro Coso Community College, Woodward West, Golden Hills, Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs.
December
• The city of Tehachapi kicked off the holiday season with a new downtown event, Tehachapi Hometown Christmas. The Christmas parade the same night was reported to have been the best ever.
• The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced that it will not renew its lease for a prison at California City and will close the medium facility at the California Correctional Institution by June 2023 as part of a plan to close one other prison and parts of others.
• Final results from the Nov. 8 election were certified by the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Friday, Dec. 9, making it official that three of four candidates were elected to the Board of Directors of Mountain Meadows Community Services District. Nathaniel Mitchell drew 53 votes, Sheridan Nicholas, 48 votes and James Faber, 37 votes.
• John Grace was elected to the board presidency in the Bear Valley Community Services District. Charles Jensen was elected vice president. New board members elected Nov. 8 were Martin Hernandez and Geva Frevert. Terry Quinn was reelected to the board.
• In Golden Hills Community Services District, final official election results showed that challenger Scott Wyatt received the most votes for director (1,655) with incumbent John C. Buckley reelected with 1,267 votes. Incumbent Marilyn White was unseated but was just nine votes behind Buckley with 1,258 votes. Connor Harris drew 844 votes.
• Delbert Jones, elected Nov. 8 to a seat on the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, resigned during his first meeting on Dec. 14. Incumbent Robert Schultz was reelected and Joseph Sasia was also elected. The board will appoint a replacement for Jones in February.
• Paul Kaminski, elected to the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on Nov. 8, was chosen to serve as president of the board at its Dec. 13 meeting, in a 4-3 vote. Other newly elected members of the board are Cassandra Sweeney, Deborah Du-Sorenson and Wayne Cooper. Tracy Kelly was elected vice president and Jackie Wood will continue as the board's clerk.
• Tehachapi resident Lori Cisneros was elected to the Kern County Board of Education.
• Christina Scrivner, a member of the Tehachapi City Council since March 2020, was elected to the Board of Trustees of Kern Community College District and resigned her position on the council. The council will appoint a replacement.
• Michael Davies was elected mayor of the city of Tehachapi at a meeting of the City Council on Dec. 19. Joan Pogon-Cord is the new mayor pro-tem.
• At the Dec. 14 meeting of the school board, members of the Tehachapi Association of Teachers shared concerns about pay and said many teachers are at a "breaking point."
• Concerned about increasing conflict between elk and people in the Tehachapi area, the state Fish and Wildlife Commission approved publication of proposed regulations to establish a new Rocky Mountain Elk Tehachapi hunting zone.
• Fans of Sears were disappointed to learn on Dec. 22 that Tehachapi's Hometown Sears store will close by the end of January because of the parent company's bankruptcy.
