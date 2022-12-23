The year 2022 is nearly behind us — and what a year it has been. Tehachapi and the rest of the world began to get back to normal following the COVID-19 related pandemic shutdown. And in spite of continued drought, progress was made on many fronts.
News highlights of the first six months of the year are reported here and the second half of the year will be shared next week.
January
• The big news to kick off the new year was that the Loop Ranch had been sold to become a part of a 72,456-acre preserve created by The Nature Conservancy. The ranch had been owned by the Broome family since 1951. The Frank and Joan Randall Preserve, one of the largest private nature preserves in California and the largest in the state owned by The Nature Conservancy, continued to grow with other acquisitions later in the year.
• Tehachapi resident Zack Scrivner was selected as chairman of the Kern County Board of Supervisors. (And in June he was reelected to continue representing the Second District).
• The planned retirement of Police Chief Kent Kroeger was announced and the city of Tehachapi started looking for a new chief. In mid-February, however, the chief announced that he was going to stay on the job.
• The city’s Finance Director Hannah Chung retired on Jan. 18. She was replaced by Hamed Jones who left a job with the Bear Valley Springs Community Services District.
• Water was in the news quite a lot during 2022 and residents and farmers in the Cummings Basin began the new year with new groundwater pumping rules to comply with a court order designed to restrict pumping toa level the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District believes can be sustained.
• California’s drought continued and although there was rain and snow in December, January was dry. Still, the Department of Water Resources surprised many people on Jan. 20 with an announcement that instead of zero water from the State Water Project this year, the allocation may be 15 percent. (But bad news came in March, when the allocation was reduced to 5 percent).
• A mortgage burning ceremony was held at Tehachapi’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The church first established in April 1993 actually paid off its mortgage earlier but had to wait for pandemic restrictions to be lifted to celebrate the accomplishment.
• COVID-19 was also responsible for a high absence rate among both students and staff at Tehachapi Unified School District with Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson reporting in January that the staff attendance rate was only 76 percent. Around the same time Edward Martin at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley reported that the latest surge had stressed the local hospital, requiring some nurses to work double shifts.
• A $1.05 million project to plant trees and other plants along 2.5 miles of bike paths and public spaces around town kicked off in January. More than 470 trees were planted as part of a project along the Antelope Run Trail, Valley Boulevard Bikeway, Tehachapi Boulevard Bike Path, Antelope Run Trailhead and Curry Street Median. About $839,000 of the project was funded by a state grant.
February
• Jeanette Pauer was selected by the board of directors of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce to be the new chamber president and chief executive officer. The position had been vacant since the previous fall after the death of Ida Perkins.
• Discover Tehachapi, a venture by husband and wife Chris and Clare Scotti, became a licensed tour operator and began offering Tehachapi wine tours.
• Facing continued drought and no assurance of imported water, Grimmway Farms said it would plant about 1,500 fewer acres this year.
• Cerro Coso College and Tehachapi Unified School District announced a plan to share facilities at the Tehachapi Education Center and an adjacent building on Snyder Avenue.
• The school district also announced plans to use about $5.2 million in funding provided as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and other state and federal relief funds to help rehabilitate now vacant classrooms at the Claude L. Wells Education Center near downtown Tehachapi. (At the December board meeting, however, it was learned that the state may not have approved this plan).
• Bear Valley Springs Community Services District announced the hire of Daniel B. Suttles as its new police chief.
• Days after Russia invaded the Ukraine, Tehachapi residents rallied with multiple events to show support for the people of the Ukraine.
• A protest against a state mandate that students wear masks kicked off at Tehachapi High School and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, urging him to immediately provide parents with a choice regarding masking their own children. The district has held firm to a policy of following state guidance intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Due in part to bad weather and in part to continuing protests, schools were closed through the end of the month.
March
• Networking luncheons sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce returned after about a lengthy hiatus. With a packed house at Big Papa’s Steakhouse on March 15, attendees heard an update from Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett.
• Tehachapi Little League kicked off its season with more than 300 players, up from 130 the previous year.
• The ‘Three Angels’ sculpture was unveiled at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital, culminating years of effort by the hospital's Art of Healing Committee as well as Jun Kim, the sculptor who created the artwork.
• Adventist Health proposed an $8 million outpatient pavilion to be built adjacent to the hospital — if directors of the local healthcare district could come to terms on a new 30-year lease. (They did, and voter approval of Measure X on Nov. 8 means this project can proceed.)
• The Tehachapi Planning Commission approved a modern RV Park on East Tehachapi Boulevard — with changes to address neighbor concerns. No estimate of a construction date was provided.
• A new museum dedicated to aviation history, the Golden Age of Flight Museum, opened at the Tehachapi Airport,. Dedicated to aviation history in Kern County from the years 1920 to the 1950s, the museum was previously located at Meadows Field in Bakersfield.
• The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District returned to in-person meetings for the first time since the March 2020 shutdown. The board approved an expense of $137,500 to train administrators in the “Capturing Kids Hearts” program to launch at local schools in the next school year. It also decided not to move forward with allowing AT&T to build a cell tower near Tehachapi High School.
• The organization known as #loveTehachapi was honored by the Tehachapi City Council and also by the Kern Council of Governments for various projects including neighborhood cleanups, litter removal, adopting yards for seniors citizens and those with medical challenges or financial hardships.
•The city was awarded a $2,090,558 grant to build a new one-acre park facility on Valley Boulevard. The park will be built on a vacant piece of land owned by the city located on the south side of Valley Boulevard between Aspen and Beech streets.
• Supervisor Zack Scrivner addressed members of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council and shared his views on the state of the county’s economy. “Kern County will do what we always do — be clever and proactive in designing a future that supports our existing companies as they innovate — such as oil, wind, solar and agriculture — without leaving any of our communities behind and while leading California in energy and innovation,” he said.
April
• Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley celebrated completion of the Cyr Family Imaging Pavilion with a ribbon-cutting and open house on April 7. The $4 million imaging pavilion was made possible by a generous donation from the Cyr family of Tehachapi along with other donations for a total of $2 million raised by the community through the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation.
• Winners of the annual awards program sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and the Tehachapi News were announced. Hydrochrome was named Small Business of the Year; WM was named Large Business of the Year; and Lewis Brown, president of the Tehachapi Senior Center, was named Citizen of the Year.
• TPOPS, the Tehachapi POPS Orchestra, resumed activity in April after going dark during the COVID-19 lockdown that began in March 2020.
• Linda Carhart’s inspiration to raise funds to help the people of the Ukraine resulted in a concert put on by Rotary of Tehachapi Community. The April 24 event and a related online effort raised about $7,000 to go directly to the Ukraine for relief.
• The Major Jason E. George VFW 12114 announced it has a new home for meetings and fundraisers at The Little Red School House Golden Hills.
• Thom Mills of Trispect Films worked with the Tehachapi Heritage League and local residents to film a short documentary about the 1952 Tehachapi earthquake in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the devastating quake.
• Lt. Maria Pagano was named commander for the Mojave Area California Highway Patrol.
• Data collected by the Tehachapi Wine Grower’s Commission shows that there were a total of 60,000 visits to local wineries and wine-tasting rooms in the last 12 months.
• Tehachapi’s Family Dollar store closed on April 23 after operating in the Orchard Shopping Center for nearly 10 years. Also wrapping up operations locally was RadioShack. The electronics store first opened downtown in The Stockyard in the early 1970s and had been at the corner of Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard since 2008 before closing there and moving briefly to a location in Old Town.
• For reasons not made public, the city of Tehachapi requested a change in venue for a lawsuit filed in September 2021 by the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District. Transfer of the case to Sacramento County Superior Court was approved on April 6. (The case was later transferred to a different judge in Sacramento County and has had no action posted since late October).
May
• National Day of Prayer was celebrated in the city Tehachapi with an event in front of City Hall.
• Tehachapi Unified School District launched a plan to redistrict and potentially reduce the number of trustees from seven to five. (By mid-summer the change to by-trustee area elections was completed but the Kern County Committee on School District Reorganization rejected the district’s plan to reduce the number of trustees without an election.)
• The Tehachapi Arts Commission hosted a reception to promote 2022 Art Tehachapi. In attendance were 40 plein-air artists, sponsors, commissioners and guests.
• Sandy Resendiz, a custodian at Golden Hills Elementary School who has worked for the district since 1998 and is president of the local unit of the California School Employees Association, was named Employee of the Year by TUSD. Hollis Kimbrough, a Tehachapi High School math teacher and Math Department chair, was named Teacher of the Year. Site honorees recognized were Heather Perkins at Tehachapi High School, Norman "Nick" Friedrich at Cummings Valley Elementary School and Tamara Scott at Tompkins Elementary School.
• The 2022 chamber board of directors was installed. Directors included Susan Abrego, chair, Stephanie Garcia, past chair, Carolyn Wiles, treasurer, as well as Lydia Chaney, Jessica Davidson, Kenny Harrison and Jim Miller.
• The Errea House Garden was reopened to the public with a dedication ceremony following a remodel.
• A new BVS wildfire plan approved by the board emphasizing preparedness and shelter-in-place.
• The first ever Husky National Airplane SOCal STOL Competition was held over Memorial Day weekend at Tehachapi airport.
June
• The end of the school year saw 221 students graduate from Tehachapi High School, 33 from Monroe High School, six from Tehachapi Adult School, eight from Heritage Oak School, 16 from Valley Oaks Charter School and 50 from Mojave River Academy.
• The Kern County Board of Supervisors vote to put one-cent sales tax increase for unincorporated county areas on November ballot. (And it passed Nov. 8, barely).
• The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to put a one-cent sales tax increase for unincorporated county areas on the November ballot. (And it passed Nov. 8, barely).
• The Tehachapi City Council reappointed Linda Hollinsworth and Kim Nixon to new four-year terms on the Tehachapi Planning Commission.
• Jon Curry was appointed to the position of assistant general manager of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.
• AltaOne Federal Credit Union opened a new branch at 665 Tucker Road, while continuing its operations at the nearby Albertsons. Union Bank previously occupied the building, but left Tehachapi in 2020.
• The city of Tehachapi approved a balanced $33.3 million budget.
• A plan to invest nearly a half-million dollars in capital improvement projects was approved by the Board of Directors of Golden Hills Community Services District on June 23, along with a budget for the coming fiscal year.
• Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association kicked off its 59th season with dinner at Tanglewood Farms.
• The Cal-Organic Farms produce stand in Cummings Valley opened for the summer season for the 15th year. And in downtown, the Tehachapi Farmers Market, sponsored by the city of Tehachapi, opened for the summer season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.