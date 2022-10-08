Science lessons are far more fun when they’re outside underneath tall pine trees.
Science lessons are far more fun when they’re outside underneath tall pine trees.
And for the second year in a row, third graders enjoyed a two-day science camp at Tehachapi Mountain Park.
All third graders in Tehachapi Unified School District had an opportunity to attend the camp. Students from Cummings Valley Elementary School had their turn on Oct. 5-6.
Under the direction of Jennifer Butler, coordinator of instructional support and improvement for the district, third graders traveled to the camp both days by bus, spending about three hours engaged in group activities including a trek on the Nuooah Nature Trail.
Organized into four groups, on the first day of the camp the third graders also listened while gathered at the campfire ring as Butler read a story about different names for groups of animals.
At another learning station, students learned about resources needed by deer and played an interactive game that illustrated how the size of a deer herd is influenced by the amount of available food and water.
And inside the mess hall that is part of the group camp facility at Tehachapi Mountain Park, students made a nature-themed craft — creating personalized beaded necklaces.
The third grade science camp was created last year as one of the district’s efforts to address learning loss related to the COVID pandemic and related school closures.
One-time funding has helped provide the third grade science camp and other opportunities for students in the district. For the first time last year, fifth grade students had a chance to spend three days at Tehachapi Mountain Park in a program designed to help prepare them for their transition to middle school and they will return for this day camp in the spring.
And eighth graders, in two groups, will travel to Camp Keep near Morro Bay this month for an overnight camp and learning experience.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
