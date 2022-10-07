The tall spiked plants stand out against the desert landscape and for those in the know, they’re a dead giveaway that a movie scene wasn’t filmed in Texas or New Mexico.

But Joshua trees aren’t trees at all — they’re succulents. Mormon immigrants are credited with naming the plants in the mid-1800s. One story is that the pioneers named the tree after the biblical figure Joshua, seeing the limbs of the trees as outstretched and guiding them westward.