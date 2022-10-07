The tall spiked plants stand out against the desert landscape and for those in the know, they’re a dead giveaway that a movie scene wasn’t filmed in Texas or New Mexico.
But Joshua trees aren’t trees at all — they’re succulents. Mormon immigrants are credited with naming the plants in the mid-1800s. One story is that the pioneers named the tree after the biblical figure Joshua, seeing the limbs of the trees as outstretched and guiding them westward.
Eventually, scientists determined there were two types of Joshua trees — eastern and western. It’s the western Joshua tree (Yucca brevifolia) that grows in areas of Kern County including the Tejon Pass south of Bakersfield and deserts of East Kern. The trees also grow in the popular Joshua Tree National Park, east of Palm Springs. They can live an average of 150 years and grow up to 40 feet high.
The eastern Joshua tree occupies a range further east in San Bernardino County and is also found in Arizona, Nevada and Utah.
In 2019, the California Fish and Game Commission received a petition from the Center for Biological Diversity, asking that the western Joshua tree be listed as threatened under the California Endangered Species Act.
And at its meeting Oct. 12 near Lake Tahoe, the commission will again consider the petition, the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s status review report and comments received to determine whether listing the desert plant as threatened under the CESA is warranted.
Currently, there are only four members of the state Fish and Game Commission because one position is vacant. At its meeting June 16, the commission tied 2-2 on a vote to list the western Joshua tree as threatened and then voted to take up the matter at the October meeting.
Because the public hearing and administrative record for the item has been closed, the Commission is not expected to take any further comment other than from tribal governments, and the agenda notes that findings will be adopted at a future meeting.
“This vote was disappointing, but unfortunately not at all surprising,” said Brendan Cummings, the CBD’s conservation director, in a news release following the June meeting. “Even when there’s no question about the scientific evidence, California officials all too often find excuses to delay taking necessary action in the face of climate change.”
Cummings said supporters of listing include U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein and state Assemblyman James Ramos, the chair of the California Native American Legislative Caucus.
He added that recent studies show Joshua trees are already dying off because of hotter, drier conditions, with very few younger trees becoming established.
In 2021 the CBD also raised concerns about the impact of the currently approved route of the California High-Speed Rail’s line from Palmdale to Bakersfield on the western Joshua tree.
Current protection
According to CDFW, as a candidate species, the western Joshua tree has full protection under CESA and any take of the species — including removal of western Joshua tree or similar actions — requires authorization.
In June 2021, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Consumer Environmental Protection unit learned of illegal uprooting of some western Joshua trees on private property, according to a CNN report. An investigation showed that the property owners had removed and buried some plants to clear a building site. Although a court diversion agreement was made, the landowners originally faced a fine of up to $4,100 and/or up to six months in jail for each count.
“Most California citizens who reside in Joshua tree habitat revere these iconic desert species, more so now than ever because of its degraded population status,” Nathaniel Arnold, deputy chief of the state wildlife department’s law enforcement division, said in a news release.
“We’re pleased to see the citizen tip led to a successful disposition and we hope it serves as a deterrent to others who may think it is acceptable to unlawfully remove Joshua Trees to make way for development,” he said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
