TEHACHAPI — Ballot errors have been identified on at least three measures coming before some Tehachapi area voters on Nov. 8.
Measure X, a proposal of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District that would extend the lease of the local hospital to Adventist Health, and two measures put on the ballot by the Bear Valley Community Services District have errors.
In the case of the healthcare district measure, Megan Simpson, communications manager for Adventist Health, said the error was brought to the attention of the Kern County Elections Office, which apologized for the error.
In the area next to the bubbles that voters fill in to indicate either a yes or no vote appears the word “bonds.” But the measure is not a bond measure and approval of the proposed new lease would not create an expense for taxpayers. In exchange for the new 30-year lease, Adventist Health has pledged to build a new $8 million outpatient pavilion, which the district would then own.
The Bear Valley CSD has two matters on the ballot and both contain an error.
In a letter to the board of directors, Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary B. Bedard apologized for the confusion and said an official notice is being mailed to all voters with the correct language.
Communications specialist Megan Clark said the errors were made by the Elections Office and noted that the district’s legal counsel has asked for a formal investigation into the cause of the error.
Bear Valley’s Measure V would impose a parcel tax to support the community’s gate operations and Measure W would impose a parcel tax to support the police department. In both cases the ballot language was supposed to specify the maximum rate of the tax but instead described the amount as a minimum.
The Elections Office could not immediately be reached by phone Thursday to determine the cause of the errors or if other ballot errors have been identified.
