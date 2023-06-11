Lt. Commander Grant Mead Barrett, a 1999 graduate of Tehachapi High School, is now in command of the USS Dextrous, a United States Navy Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship homeported in Bahrain. He has been assigned to the ship as Executive Officer for the past 18 months.
Barrett is the son of James and Carol Mead Barrett, formerly of Tehachapi and currently living in Lillian, Alabama. He is the grandson of the late Joe and Alice Barrett, Tehachapi residents, and the late Bill and Betty Mead, who were publishers of the Tehachapi News from 1980 to 1998.
He is married to the former Sheri Lautherboren of Kaneohe, Hawaii. He and Sheri have two daughters: Brooklyn, 15 and Peyton, 12.
A number of his family members were present in Bahrain recently for a change of command ceremony.
Barrett enlisted in the Navy in July 1999 as an electronics technician serving on the USS Pasadena. He graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with a degree in mathematics in 2010. In 2011 he received his commission from Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island.
Barrett’s shipboard assignments include USS Paul Hamilton as Strike Officer, USS Chosin as Damage Control Officer and USS Chafee as Chief Engineer.
Ashore, he attended Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, where he earned a master’s degree in financial management and completed joint professional military education, phase one. Following Naval post-graduate school, he was assigned to surface warfare officer school in Newport, Rhode Island, where he was a cruiser gas turbine lead Instructor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.