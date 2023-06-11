Lt. Commander Grant Mead Barrett, a 1999 graduate of Tehachapi High School, is now in command of the USS Dextrous, a United States Navy Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship homeported in Bahrain. He has been assigned to the ship as Executive Officer for the past 18 months.

Barrett is the son of James and Carol Mead Barrett, formerly of Tehachapi and currently living in Lillian, Alabama. He is the grandson of the late Joe and Alice Barrett, Tehachapi residents, and the late Bill and Betty Mead, who were publishers of the Tehachapi News from 1980 to 1998.