A Tehachapi High School grad is finding success in the world of documentary filmmaking.
Daniel A. Nelson, THS class of 2006, is co-director, producer and director of photography for the award-winning documentary film “And So I Stayed.”
The film is about survivors of domestic abuse who spent years behind bars. It has had screenings across the country and recently won the Audience Award at the St. Louis International Film Festival. It also won two awards at the Brooklyn Film Festival in June.
Nelson and other members of the film team were featured in an ABC News broadcast in October as part of its coverage of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
In an interview recently, Nelson said he spent about six years working on the film, which was inspired by a master’s thesis of Natalie Pattillo, a fellow student from Columbia Journalism School. Pattillo, now a New York-based multimedia journalist, is co-director, producer and writer of the film.
Filming was completed just before the national COVID-19 shutdown early in 2020, and post-production work was managed by working remotely with the film’s team members, using Zoom and phone calls.
The project has been a labor of love for Nelson, who said he maxed out his credit cards two different times to keep the movie going during the first two or three years of production, covering travel and equipment expenses.
“It’s not something I would advise anyone to actually do,” he said, noting that his passion for the film kept him going until eventually funding for the project was obtained.
Now his effort is to help the film — and the criminalization of abuse victims — gain exposure and hopefully a sale to a distributor like Netflix or HBO.
Working on the film opened his eyes to gender-based violence, he said.
“I’ve seen first-hand how misogyny and racism, which is so rampant in our society, creeps into courtrooms and distorts the truth,” Nelson writes in a comment included on the film’s website.
“When a male judge can stare a domestic violence survivor in the face and tell her that she ‘reluctantly consented’ to the horrendous abuse she was subjected to, despite evidence saying otherwise, or a white male prosecutor can call a mom and survivor, who is Black, a ‘hood diva,’ it tells you everything you need to know about how much work needs to be done,” he noted.
Nelson received a master's degree in documentary filmmaking from the Columbia Journalism School in 2016. His thesis at Columbia was a short documentary called “Posture,” about the controversial world of competitive yoga. It premiered at the 2017 Long Island International Film Expo and was published online at yogajournal.com.
He also worked as a cinematographer and researcher on Oscar-nominated director David France's feature-length documentary “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson,” which celebrates the lasting political legacy of trans icon Marsha P. Johnson. The film premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival and can be viewed on Netflix.
Tehachapi roots
Nelson moved to Tehachapi from Southern California when he was in the eighth grade, attending Jacobsen Junior High School and later THS. After high school, he moved to Santa Barbara and spent about five years at city college there before moving to the Bay Area where he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at San Francisco State.
He began working for the student newspaper in Santa Barbara, perhaps influenced by his journalist parents, former Tehachapi residents John Nelson and Jill Barnes Nelson.
“I wanted to be a sportswriter while in school, something my parents did for a very long time,” he said. “I joined the school newspaper, started doing sportswriting in Santa Barbara and San Francisco, and became a beat writer for the newspaper SF Bay, covering the San Francisco Giants’ 2014 season for that publication.”
Although he loves baseball, that experience almost ruined it because it became a job, he said. Today he calls himself a “recovering sportswriter.”
In his last semester at San Francisco State, he transitioned to what was then the emerging field of multimedia journalism.
“I just sort of fell in love with it,” he said. “I enjoyed working with video … the medium is incredibly impactful in telling stories, but it was my last semester and I felt like I didn't get enough of it.”
Wanting to get more experience, he thought about grad school and discovered that Columbia — one of the most revered institutions for journalism studies — had a documentary track. He was thrilled to be accepted in the fall of 2015, joining what was only the eighth class to complete the documentary program.
He still lives in New York City and teaches classes at Columbia along with working as a freelance videographer while continuing to promote “And So I Stayed.”
Nelson’s parents moved from New Jersey to Southern California when he was young and eventually to Tehachapi where they bred horses at their Bar Double J Ranch in Sand Canyon.
His father, John Nelson, spent 27 years with the Associated Press in New York, covering sports all over the world, and was the AP's national baseball writer for 10 years. His mother, Jill Barnes Nelson, also had a successful journalism career. After writing for the Mojave Desert News for a number of years both joined the Tehachapi News staff in 2015 and continued with the newspaper until their retirement and move to a small town in New York state in 2017.
