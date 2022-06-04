Three valedictorians and three salutatorians will lead the Tehachapi High School Class of 2022 as students graduate on June 8. A total of 243 students will receive diplomas.
Also receiving diplomas will be 48 students who completed their high school requirements at Monroe High School and six students from Tehachapi Adult School.
The three co-valedictorians at THS are Ainsley Kate Alsbury, Saul Gracian and Tyler James Regan. Co-salutatorians are Tyler Andrew Hamblin, Alaina Katherine Riggs and Jessica Connie Teare. All had very high grade point averages.
See the June 15 edition of the Tehachapi News for a special graduation section celebrating graduates from local high schools.
