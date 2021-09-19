Tehachapi High School has set its schedule for School Site Council meetings. They will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and there's one Sept. 22.
This week's meeting is via Zoom. Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/7384048244 with meeting ID: 738 404 8244. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call Shea Ehresman at 822-2136.
Upcoming meetings are Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 8, Jan. 12, Feb. 23, March 23, April 27, May 11 and May 25.
