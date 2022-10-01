Briefs - THS Career Fair.jpg

More than three dozen representatives of college, military and employers participated in a recent career fair at Tehachapi High School.

 Courtesy of Tehachapi High School

More than three dozen representatives of college, military and employers participated in a recent career fair at Tehachapi High School.

Among colleges and educational organizations represented were Antelope Valley College, Bakersfield College, Bakersfield College Automotive, California State University, Bakersfield, Cerro Coso Community College, FIELD, Grand Canyon University and Universal Technical Institute, according to Amanda Westerby, THS career adviser. 

Recommended for you