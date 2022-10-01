More than three dozen representatives of college, military and employers participated in a recent career fair at Tehachapi High School.
Among colleges and educational organizations represented were Antelope Valley College, Bakersfield College, Bakersfield College Automotive, California State University, Bakersfield, Cerro Coso Community College, FIELD, Grand Canyon University and Universal Technical Institute, according to Amanda Westerby, THS career adviser.
Military representatives were from the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Navy, Edwards Air Force Base and Marine Corps.
Public service agencies participating included the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kern County Fire, Kern County Probation and Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Participating employers included Amazon, Hall Ambulance, Martin Marietta, Race Communications and Terra-Gen.
Westerby said Carlos Donuts, Starbucks, Albertsons and Save Mart provided refreshments.
