Two local high schools held proms this spring.
About 60 students attended Valley Oaks Charter School's prom on May 6. The event was held at Slice of Life Enrichment School's event venue with Brennan Shetler and Cadence Gonzales, both seniors, named king and queen. Juniors Connor Booker and Abigail McNutt were Prince and Princess.
Tehachapi High School's prom was held in the school gym on May 21 with about 150 student attending.
Kiahnoa Saucedo and Daisy Andrade were crowned king and queen of the formal event.
