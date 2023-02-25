Tickets are on sale for the annual awards dinner sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and Tehachapi News. In addition to the new category of Nonprofit of the Year, the program honors the Citizen of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year.
The “Tehachapi’s Finest’ awards program has been held for more than 30 years.
This year the Nonprofit of the Year is the Tehachapi Warrior Boosters Club. Citizen of the Year is Dal Bunn. Small Business of the Year is Canine Creek. And Large Business of the Year is BHE Renewables.
The 2023 awards dinner will be held on Friday, April 21, at Mountain Bowling, 20800 Santa Lucia St., in Old Town Tehachapi with a social hour beginning at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Seating is limited to 140 people and tickets, at $75 each, are available online at bit.ly/3I1fS1j.
