Kern County Public Works is reminding residents of ways to recycle their Christmas trees, now through Jan. 10.
One option is to cut up the tree and use it in a compost pile as part of a healthy compost mix. Just make sure it is free of flocking or other contaminants.
Or you can drop off the tree at nearby drop-off locations. Residents are reminded to tarp and secure the load properly before driving. Also, you must remove all ornaments, lights, other decorations and tree stands before dropping off a Christmas tree.
Here are the locations in greater Tehachapi:
• Tehachapi Landfill, 12001 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.
• Waste Management, 416 N. Dennison Road. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
• Bear Valley Springs, at the Bear Valley Springs Solid Waste Transfer Station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.