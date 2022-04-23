Sixty years ago in January, developers of what was then known as Oak Knolls Ranch announced with pride that they had filled a 12-acre lake “using water available from one of the many wells on the huge tract.”
By 1969, a new owner announced $200,000 in improvements to the subdivision, which was then (and now) known as Golden Hills. An article in a San Fernando Valley newspaper was accompanied by a photo of what is now called Tom Sawyer Lake with riders on horseback in the foreground and sailboats skimming across the surface of the enlarged lake.
During the 1960s, the lake was stocked with fish and hunting, fishing and boating were promoted as part of living in the subdivision just west of the city of Tehachapi — in addition to golfing, swimming (in the country club pool) and “miles of shadowed bridle trails.”
The lake named after a literary character evoked the dream the developer was selling along with the land — a carefree life in the country, with plenty of recreational opportunities.
Unfortunately, the dream became somewhat of a nightmare. Developers made no provision for the ongoing upkeep of amenities. The golf course eventually closed and the land — including the lake — was purchased by the Golden Hills Community Services District in 2014.
The derelict clubhouse was torn down and trails provide access to the former golf course that is now a nature park.
At the time the CSD bought the property, then General Manager Bill Fisher told Tehachapi News that rehabilitation of Tom Sawyer Lake, which has been plagued in recent years with a cycle of foul-smelling algae growth, was among top priorities.
“We are going to be working hard to restore Tom Sawyer Lake, but it’s going to take time,” Fisher said in 2014. “It’s a big project and it is one that needs to be done right. There’s no quick fix for it.”
That might have been the understatement of the decade.
Eight years later, the lake was a matter for discussion at a meeting of the district’s board of directors on April 21.
The problem
Like many concerns in and around Tehachapi, the problem with Tom Sawyer Lake comes down to water.
Developers boasted about filling the lake from wells in 1962. That was three years before the formation of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District and perhaps before it became known to everyone in the region that the Tehachapi Basin had been pumped dry. Or perhaps not, but Kern County was still in the dark ages of environmental regulation at the time and quite a lot of land development was allowed throughout the 1960s without much regard for future water needs.
Eventually, the new water district took action — well-supported by the community at the time — to sort out water rights and bring water in from the State Water Project. And Golden Hills continued to grow with the golf course still active until sometime in the 1990s.
The lake and most — but not all — of Golden Hills CSD is within the boundaries of the adjudicated Tehachapi basin. And the district has worked hard to expand on its initial groundwater rights by purchasing and leasing others to support continued development — in addition to buying expensive imported water for recharge and future use.
According to court documents related to litigation between the former landowner (A.B. Land Development, Inc.) and the Golden Hills Sanitation Company, Tom Sawyer Lake was originally fed by a freshwater creek. Around 1983, the sanitation company obtained an easement to transport treated wastewater across the golf course and to store the water there so it could be used to irrigate the golf course.
After the golf course closed, A.B. Land Development bought the property and lake water was no longer used for irrigation — around the same time, according to court documents, that the creek was diverted.
The water in the lake became stagnant and pungent and neighbors complained to authorities, resulting — around 2004 — in the Kern County District Attorney suing the landowner and the sanitation company. Among other governmental actions was a 2012 order from the California Regional Water Quality Control Board calling on the sanitation company to cease and desist from discharging effluent into the lake.
An engineering report from 2014, funded in part by the water quality control board, notes that Tom Sawyer Lake is a designated wetland and that Brite Creek historically flowed through the lake before diversion due to road construction and other projects.
In June 2019, as reported by Tehachapi News, the CSD reported that a project begun the previous October at a cost of just under $28,000 had made a difference.
A well owned by the district known as the Poor Well had been rehabilitated and water from the well pumped to the lake had resulted in higher water levels and less smell.
Unfortunately, as reported at the April 21 meeting by Susan Wells, general manager of the CSD, a recent analysis of water in the lake showed elevated phosphorus and nitrogen levels, among other concerns. And, she told directors, the Poor Well doesn’t consistently test within state guidelines for potable water.
Assistant General Manager Christopher Carlson said that issues with the water quality seem to be related to weather conditions — dry versus wet — and wastewater from septic systems. The well is tested monthly for coliform and E. coli, he said. After a weather event, he said, there’s a month lag and then problems develop requiring the well to be sterilized with chlorine and pumped, then retested.
Possible solutions
Continuing to use the Poor Well to provide water for the lake has one major advantage for the district — the well is outside the adjudicated area (of the water district), meaning that the district can pump freely from it without concern that it is exceeding its water rights.
However, due to the noted problems with water quality, continued use will require about $15,000 more investment to include permanent automatic chlorination monitoring and related enhancements.
And by plumbing the well directly to the lake — as opposed to pumping into a tank and then into the lake — the district could have water in the lake year-round, with the ability to adjust levels as needed and tailor it to fire protection needs — and potentially use lake water for future irrigation of the nature park.
However, staff noted, that in addition to the additional investment, there would not be a guarantee of success and the well’s current connection to the district’s water system would be eliminated.
Other options, Wells noted, would be to do nothing or to consider using a professional lake management service. One informal quote she received for that would cost about $135,000 for initial treatment and $50,000 per year for maintenance — in addition to continuing to provide water for the lake.
Directors made no decision on April 21, but did discuss at length the value of being able to use water from the non-adjudicated Poor Well, in addition to the value of Tom Sawyer Lake to the community.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
