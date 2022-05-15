With two-plus years of the pandemic and Zoom meetings, it’s been quite a while since students were able to actively participate in school board meetings, making the attendance of students from Tompkins Elementary at the May 10 meeting extra special.
“It’s nice to hear those little voices out there,” President Nancy Weinstein said after the board and audience in the packed room completed the Pledge of Allegiance.
About a dozen students were present and they waited politely as their teachers described the school’s participation in America’s Battle of the Books — then each was called forward to receive certificates presented by two school board members. Trustees Tracy Kelly and Jackie Wood did the honors, assisted by Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson.
Tompkins is the only local school to participate in the national voluntary reading incentive program. Students read books, then come together to demonstrate their abilities and test their knowledge of the books they have read.
As explained by Tompkins teachers Jamie Butler and Tamara Scott, the school has programs for third graders and for fourth and fifth graders. The two have been coaches for the program for the past three years.
Third graders read the same books each year and must read at least 10 of the 15 selected books in order to go to the county competition. For fourth and fifth graders, the books rotate every three years so students will have new choices every year. In order to compete in the battle, these older students need to read at least 18 books during the school year.
A regional competition was recently held at Pioneer Village at the Kern County Museum in Bakersfield and with 12 students the Tompkins’ fourth and fifth-grade group was among the largest present.
At the competition, students are organized into teams and in game show style are challenged with questions about the books. One Tompkins student — Jessica Cookson — was in one of the top two teams and also came in second place overall in Bakersfield.
Other schools interested in participating in the program in the future are encouraged to contact Butler by email: jamibutler@tehachapiusd.com.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
