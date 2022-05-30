Tech Trek is a STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, camp to encourage interest excitement and self-confidence in seventh-grade girls. Sponsored by American Association of University Women, it is weeklong event that features hands-on activities in STEM-related fields held on a college campus.
Tehachapi Mountain Branch/AAUW has supported this program for many years and provided scholarships for girls from Jacobsen Middle School to attend Tech Trek.
Linda Flores, Tech Trek coordinator, explained the camp was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and held virtually in 2021. This year, camps will be held in-person.
Flores was quick to praise teachers Darcy Hubbard and Chelsey Geber for their efforts in nominating worthy candidates for AAUW to consider. She also thanked Scaled Composites, AST (The Arts, Science & Technology Educational Corporation of Tehachapi), BHE Renewables, Lewis Brown representing Tehachapi Community Theater, THE Masons and Save Mart for their financial contributions.
The girls chosen to participate this year were introduced and honored at a recent AAUW Meeting. In attendance were parents, grandparents and other family members and with their smiles and applause they showed how proud they are of the chosen girls. The girls were among many who were recommended by their teachers. Interviews conducted by several AAUW members narrowed the field to the top four girls.
Chosen to attend the camp this year were Kennedi Clark, Aliya Meza, Gianna Moreno and Isabella Nunez who was unable to be at the AAUW meeting. They were all described as top students, mature for their age and hard workers. Another characteristic they have in common is their desire to help others.
The four girls will attend the weeklong Tech Trek program at University of California, Santa Barbara, this summer. They will live in a dorm with many other girls who will share their enthusiasm and interest in STEM.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident and involved in various volunteer organizations.
