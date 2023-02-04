The Tehachapi Tourism Commission has launched a new website to provide information for visitors and promote businesses that provide for their needs.
The new VisitTehachapi.com website was previewed at the Feb. 1 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council. The organization sponsors the tourism commission.
Chris Scotti, who with his wife Clare Scotti operates a tour company called Discover Tehachapi, presented information about the new website. The two of them and Danielle Green, another volunteer, helped pull information for the new website together.
Previously, he noted, the city and the commission were spending about $6,000 a year to support an app that “wasn’t getting the traction we’re looking for.”
In addition to having a lower cost, the new website provides a revenue opportunity for the commission. Scotti said featured spaces on the website will be $200 per year.
However, he noted, the website will have information about all local businesses that are related to tourism.
The website’s logo incorporates an outline of mountains and a train track with a slogan — elevate your next getaway. But it also pays tribute to an older slogan, welcoming visitors to the “land of four seasons.”
The new website was pulled together by volunteers and is a work in progress. The commission is hoping individuals and businesses will contribute additional photographs and information. Some parts of the website are still being developed.
Tehachapi Visitor Center
The tourism commission also operates the Tehachapi Visitor Center located at 200 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Staffed entirely by volunteers, the center is typically open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Hours may be reduced in the winter or when volunteers are not available.
Scotti noted that sponsors of visitor center programs may be eligible for a package deal if they also want to be featured on the new website.
And Clare Scotti noted that volunteers are always needed at the visitor center. For more information, stop by the center when it’s open or call or text her at 661-238-3020.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
