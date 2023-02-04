Tourism website.jpg

Chris Scotti presented information about the Tehachapi Tourism Commission’s new website at the Feb. 1 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The Tehachapi Tourism Commission has launched a new website to provide information for visitors and promote businesses that provide for their needs.

The new VisitTehachapi.com website was previewed at the Feb. 1 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council. The organization sponsors the tourism commission.