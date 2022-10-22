Corporate and local dignitaries attended Thursday’s ribbon-cutting and grand opening for Tehachapi’s newest lodging, TownePlace Suites.
The 85-room venue by Marriott Hotels is designed for extended living and is a perfect fit for the many longer-term guests who work in the wind, solar and railroad industries. Many of the fresh, well lit, and well-appointed guest rooms feature in-room cooking facilities, king size beds and shower/tub combinations.
