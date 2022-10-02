Tehachapi’s first fully extended-stay suite hotel has opened in the Capital Hills area near Adventist Health Tehachapi Hospital.
TownePlace Suites by Marriott is located at 1052 Magellan Drive. It features 85 rooms as well as business, gym and pool facilities. All rooms include full kitchens and have either a king bed or two queen beds as well as a desk. Options include studios, extended studios and suites. Weekday rates posted on the hotel’s website range from $149 to $224 nightly with higher rates on weekends.
The architectural design and site plan for the project was approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission in January 2019. A groundbreaking was held the following December with opening anticipated in spring 2021. Unfortunately, shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic interfered with those plans.
“We are very happy for them — it has been a long time coming," said Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city of Tehachapi.
“With delays brought upon with the pandemic, and supply chain issues, we are just very happy with their investment and commitment in Tehachapi,” he said. “We got a chance to tour the facility and it's amazing.”
The new hotel is a short distance away from Tehachapi’s third Starbucks location on Capital Hills Parkway just north off Highway 58 via the Mill Street off ramp. The new Starbucks is nearing completion.
According to Jeanette Pauer, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, a ribbon-cutting ceremony to help celebrate the opening of the new hotel is planned for 4 p.m. Oct. 20 with tours of the hotel available.
The hotel is owned by Tehachapi Lodging, LLC. Principals include Ajay Anand and Brijesh Bhambi of Bakersfield. It is managed by Hotel Equities, an Atlanta-based company managing more than 140 hotels throughout the U.S. and Canada.
City revenue
The new hotel is also expected to boost the city of Tehachapi’s general fund income.
Transient Occupancy Tax — sometimes called “bed tax” — is an important source of revenue for the city. The 8 percent tax comprises about 8 percent of the city’s current year general fund revenue.
At the mid-year mark last year, the TOT revenue received by the city was $868,000. For the current year, the city estimates the revenue will be $998,000 — and that it will increase to more than $1 million next year.
The tax has been in place since 1970 and is intended to help offset the expense of visitor impact on city services including roads, fire protection and law enforcement.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
