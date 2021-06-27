The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 14 people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of June 14-20.
Felonies listed on a weekly report include three felony warrant arrests; receiving known stolen property and being a felon in possession of ammunition; burglary and possession of burglary tools; and felony warrant and bringing a controlled substance into a jail.
A total of 227 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 139 calls for service from the public and 88 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 35 reports.
