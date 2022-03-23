Tehachapi police recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested two people Sunday after it was reported traveling slowly through the parking lot of the closed Tractor Supply and then was parked in the emergency room lot of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
Witnesses gave officers the vehicle's license plate number and a records check showed the vehicle was reported stolen from Los Angeles on March 7, a TPD news release said.
The vehicle initially fled before officers arrived, but then officers learned the vehicle had returned. It was found with Jesse Strahan, 43, of Lancaster, in the driver's seat, TPD said.
Michelle Siemantel, 28, of Rosamond, was in the area and was "associated with the stolen vehicle," TPD said. She had an active felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
Police reported methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were in the vehicle.
Strahan was booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of auto theft, receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and destruction of evidence. Siemantel was booked on the felony warrant, police said.
