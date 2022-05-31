The Tehachapi Police Department announced the arrest of a 12-year-old boy Tuesday after officers investigated a report of a school threat.
The Tehachapi Unified School District notified TPD officials at 7:15 a.m. Monday regarding a potential threat toward an unidentified school campus.
The social media post reported was "indicating he looked like he was going to pull a school shooting," according to a TPD news release about the incident.
TPD officers investigated immediately, identified their suspect and detained the boy they believed to be responsible, the release noted. The suspect was taken to Kern County Juvenile Hall.
The boy was not a TUSD student, but he was a Tehachapi resident, the release noted.
The parents of the juvenile owned several firearms which were properly and safely secured inside the residence, according to TPD officials. The parents were cooperative and voluntarily surrendered the firearms to officers for safekeeping.
"The Tehachapi Police Department considers any threat toward students or school campuses to be extremely serious and we urge members of the public to report these threats immediately," according to a statement from Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger. "We also encourage parents to actively monitor the social media activity of their children."
