Tehachapi police arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance for sale and other crimes after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a pickup pulling a trailer.
Officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing at Green Street and Tehachapi Boulevard at about 10:15 p.m. Aug. 24. They found David Muller, 37, of Tehachapi, asleep in the driver’s seat with an open container of Bud Light in the cup holder, according to a TPD news release.
Field sobriety tests showed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, the TPD news release said. Muller had several grams of methamphetamine in his pocket, TPD reported, along with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a digital scale in a backpack on the rear seat. Officers seized more than 160 grams of methamphetamine, they said.
Muller was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, possession of paraphernalia and driving without a license, according to TPD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.