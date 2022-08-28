Tehachapi police arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance for sale and other crimes after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a pickup pulling a trailer.

Officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing at Green Street and Tehachapi Boulevard at about 10:15 p.m. Aug. 24. They found David Muller, 37, of Tehachapi, asleep in the driver’s seat with an open container of Bud Light in the cup holder, according to a TPD news release. 