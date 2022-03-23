A dog with a distinctive sweater/harness and collaboration among officers on different shifts led to the arrest of a suspect in the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2004 Ford truck on Kelton Street in Tehachapi.
Neighborhood surveillance video showed a silver Hyundai sedan casing the area on March 6. The video showed the suspect approaching the truck while walking a dog. The man crawled under the truck with a flashlight and emerged with the catalytic converter, Tehachapi Police said in a news release. The man fled in the Hyundai.
Officers shared that information during a shift briefing — and learned officers from the previous night shift had contacted a man and a dog with the same description, in a Hyundai, during a call for service in the 800 block of Tucker Road, TPD said.
Police identified the suspect as Auston Scism, 31, of California City, obtained an arrest warrant and shared that information with other police departments. California City Police found him March 13 around 82nd Street and Bay Avenue in California City in the Hyundai with burglary tools and a possible stolen catalytic converter, TPD reported.
Scism was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, possession of burglary tools and stolen property and an LA County warrant for livestock theft, TPD said.
