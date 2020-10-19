Turn in those drugs!
The Tehachapi Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration are hosting a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at TPD, 220 W. C St.
The purpose is to help the public prevent pill abuse and theft by safely disposing of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, according to a TPD news release.
You can bring pills and patches. TPD and other sites involved in this national drug take back day can't accept liquids, needles, or sharps. TPD said the service is free and anonymous.
"Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010," TPD's news release said.
The collection site will follow local COVID-19 guidelines.
You can find out more information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs at: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/where-andhow-dispose-unused-medicines.
Or go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact TPD at 661-822-2222 for information on Saturday's event.
