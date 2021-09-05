The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 23-29.
Felonies listed on a weekly report included false impersonation and a felony warrant; two instances of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit crime; burglary and vandalizing a place of worship; and a felony warrant.
A total of 202 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 116 calls for service from the public and 86 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 31 reports.
