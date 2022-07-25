The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of July 11-17.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of a felony warrant; manufacturing or selling a leaded cane, felon in possession of a stun gun, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, shoplifting, receiving known stolen property and driving while license was suspended or revoked; and grand theft and second-degree burglary.
