The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of June 27 to July 3.
The felony arrests were for a felony warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia; and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.
A total of 298 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 219 calls for service from the public and 79 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 33 reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.