The Tehachapi Police Department arrested six people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of March 14-20.
The felonies were possessing a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance, manufacture/sale/possessing a leaded cane, possessing a switchblade in a vehicle, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, and driving without a license; a felony warrant and obstructing/resisting a peace officer; vehicle theft, possessing a controlled substance, and possessing unlawful paraphernalia; and obstructing/resisting a peace officer, intimidation, violation of a domestic violence court order and annoying or harassing with repeated calls.
A total of 215 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 155 calls for service from the public and 60 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 25 reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.