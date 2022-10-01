The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Sept. 19-25.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of violation of parole and obstructing/resisting a peace officer; a felony warrant; possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, assault with a firearm on person, being under the influence of a controlled substance and carrying a loaded handgun not registered, exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner and possession of a switchblade in a vehicle; and a felony warrant and misdemeanor warrant.
