The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of Sept. 6-12.
Felonies listed on a weekly report included two instances of grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and burglary; and evading a police officer with disregard for safety.
A total of 206 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 144 calls for service from the public and 62 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 29 reports.
