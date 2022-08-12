The Tehachapi Police Department arrested six people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 1 to 7.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of felony warrants in two instances; threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize and obstructing or resisting an officer; violation of parole, possessing a controlled substance and possessing unlawful paraphernalia; and manufacturing, selling or possessing metal knuckles and possessing unlawful paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.