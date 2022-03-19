The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of March 7-13.
The felonies were a felony warrant and obstructing/resisting a peace officer; child abuse; felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person possessing a firearm, and battery with serious bodily injury; felon possessing a firearm, prohibited person possessing a firearm, carrying a loaded concealed weapon, and obstructing/resisting a peace officer; grand theft, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools; and obstructing/resisting a peace officer and possessing paraphernalia.
A total of 217 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 118 calls for service from the public and 99 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 29 reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.