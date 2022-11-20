The Tehachapi Police Department arrested six people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Nov. 7-13.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of child abuse and being under the influence of a controlled substance; child abuse and possession of a controlled substance; two instances of receiving known stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime; and a felony warrant and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
